The Star Of That Devastating ‘Walking Dead’ Completely Lost It During Filming

#The Walking Dead
11.13.17 11 mins ago

AMC

Hundreds of characters have died in the eight-seasons-and-counting (we’ll be counting for awhile) history of The Walking Dead. But rarely has death been as poignantly devastating as was during the latest episode. In “Some Guy,” not only do almost all of the king’s men perish, but Ezekiel loses his beloved pet tiger Shiva. It was an emotional episode, so much so that actor Khary Payton, who plays the leader of the Kingdom, broke down in tears while filming it.

“The scene we shot of that speech and leaving the Kingdom we shot in the morning, and as the sun was going down later that day, we shot Ezekiel, Jerry, and Carol returning and facing all of those people he told he was going to come back with victory,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “The first time we shot that rousing speech, we had such an intense time that morning, and when I came back and it was just those few people huddled there looking at me? I lost it. We never got it on camera, but I bawled like an idiot when I saw those people. That’s not what this was about. It needed to be a different response. Frankly, I don’t know how much longer I could have cried anyway.”

Payton continued, “Walking back into that situation, it was like, “I told them all it was going to be OK.” There was a dude who was specified in the script, Alvaro’s father [Alvaro was a Kingdom knight who died during the episode]. He was an extra and he kind of looked like Alvaro, and I caught his eye, and it tore me up. It was literally one of the most gut-wrenching moments.”

You come at the king’s tiger, you best not miss.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSKhary PaytonThe Walking Dead

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP