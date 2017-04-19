Warner Bros.

King Kong has had a pretty decent run on the big screen, seeing as Hollywood is still making movies about the giant ape all these decades after they first started that practice. From Kong’s on-screen beginnings through the recent release of Kong: Skull Island starring Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson, he’s been wowing audiences with his size and strength reliably for years. Now, Kong might be jumping to the small screen in a live action drama. Which would be a first, despite the character having been portrayed a few times as animated over the years.

According to /Film via Deadline, the proposed show is set to be called King Kong Skull Island, but it confusingly won’t actually have anything to do with the established Kong: Skull Island “universe.” The show would be based on multiple books about Kong’s home on Skull Island, not the movie that focused on a similar subject. The show will allegedly involve a female lead and explore “the island’s origins.” That female lead won’t be Brie Larson’s journalist character from the movie, but there are plenty of other routes that starring role can take on its way to an interesting and engaging show.

Kong is set to go head-to-head with Godzilla, who was also recently revived on the big screen, in a few years. But fans of the ape who don’t want to wait until then

(via /Film)