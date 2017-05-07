Did You Catch These Easter Eggs In 'The Last Jedi' Trailer?

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Heads To Kentucky And Hangs With Channing Tatum In A New TV Spot

05.07.17 41 mins ago

The raucous action-comedy Kingsman: The Secret Service won over the planet’s hearts in 2015 with its blend of yuks, thrills and a commitment to bum sex gags. This fall’s sequel will arrive on a wave of anticipation about what this go-around’s star-studded additions will bring to the table and if this new TV spot is anything to go by, we’re definitely in safe hands. HOLD US, CHANNING TATUM!

Revealed as a special Kentucky Derby treat, this latest glimpse at Matthew Vaughn‘s upcoming film features the gentleman secret agent Eggsy (Taron Egerton) visiting America. That means getting a little better acquainted with the U.S. Kingman’s equivalent known as Statesman. Channing Tatum totes a gun, there’s some exciting lasso action, Mark Strong continues to be someone you want as your dad, what more could you ask for? For context, here’s 20th Century Fox’s description of what lies ahead.

“Kingsman: The Secret Service” introduced the world to Kingsman – an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy…

Kingsman: The Golden Circle boasts a cast that includes Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Elton John, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges and will arrive in theaters on September 22.

