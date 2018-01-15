Star Wars: The Last Jedi is currently rocking a 90 percent “Fresh” rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s the fourth highest among all live-action Star Wars movies (The Empire Strikes Back tops the list with 94 percent), but Rian Johnson’s film also sports the lowest Audience Score. That’s right: in the eyes of the average Rotten Tomatoes user, The Last Jedi (49 percent) is worse than The Phantom Menace (59 percent) and even Attack of the Clones (57 percent).
Somewhere, Dexter Jettster is smiling.
Why is there such a discrepancy between critics and the audience? Is it because The Last Jedi subverts the tropes people have come to expect from a Star Wars movie? Is it the trolls? Or is it because Johnson didn’t force-feed fans the same versions of the characters, especially grizzled Jedi Luke Skywalker, they’ve been following for decades? That’s Kevin Smith’s theory, at least.
(Are you following UPROXX on Instagram?)
While speaking on his Fat Man on Batman podcast, the Clerks director explained the reason he believes The Last Jedi is so polarizing. “I think at the end of the day, audience expectation plays into that,” he said. “Like when, you know, you’re like, ‘Alright the next movie is going to be all about Luke and I’ve seen Luke in the trailer and I know exactly who Luke Skywalker is and now he looks like Obi-Wan so he’s going to be like this version of Obi-Wan,’ and then they give you a version of Luke that even Mark Hamill reportedly was like ‘I don’t know, is this really supposed to be Luke Skywalker? He’s not the one I remember.'” He added, “Some people, it hit them the wrong way in a big way. I’ve seen, it’s not just people going like, ‘Oh, I didn’t like it,’ when they don’t like it. It’s vitriolic, as if somebody f*cked up their childhood.”
Or because they’re a bunch of pissed off fanboys who think they own something they had no part in creating.
I get paid over 85 Dollar per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. This is what i do… Click Here And Start Work
This, basically.
I think Smith is right. People from the original OT generation watched a trilogy where their heroes fought against an oppressive Empire, toppled it, and saved the Galaxy. The next iteration of those heroes showed that they were splintered, broken, hopeless, and not at all what their arc in the OT should have led to. In essence, with the way the history of the Star Wars Universe turned out, what impact did our heroes have on the galaxy? Turns out, none. The Empire was replaced with the First Order. Terror still reigns in the Galaxy, and our heroes didn’t just regress, they were made obsolete. And, you can call me a “pissed off fanboy” or whatever, but the OT gave me and millions of people expectations, many of which were reinforced by the EU (yeah, I know) and TFA and TLJ basically turned our heroes into losers and that’s a bitter pill.
“should” is a funny word. “should” implies there’s only one way anything can ever work out and if things happen in any other way something or someone messed up along the way and the world is broken.
i get it. i really do. star wars is the ultimate fantasy. you don’t want it to reflect our own imperfect, frustrating, scary, disappointing real world. and yet, some people think that a story that reflects that real world rather than regurgitating the same old three storyline tropes that have been used in fantasy forever is better. and some people who find comfort in the formula feel unsettled by the movie breaking from the formula.
but consider this: there is no rule, written or otherwise, that films MUST follow the same formulas over and over again ad nauseum. such a thing would be — shocker of shockers, i know — boring to a great many people.
but that’s just the way things are sometimes. you don’t get the rehashed “good guys mostly win” storyline we’ve all been watching in pretty much every movie since 1952.
some of would also prefer not to be fighting the same battles our grandparents fought in the ’30s but here we are.
Or maybe the movie had legitimate issues. Overall I liked it, but a lot of the complaints about it are valid. My brother was unable to get over the “hidden plan” that led characters we are supposed to like doing stupid things.
Yeah, I can see that about the hidden plan. For me, honestly, I don’t care for Adam Driver in these movies. I love his other stuff, but I just can’t respect him as a tough, evil guy. The scene I really hated was the fight after snoke was killed. You have two people who can literally move shit with a thought and they had massive trouble with the red cloaks. How many times have you scene someone with the force just wave their arms and three people just fly out of the way? I’m sorry, but that scene sucked.
I hate the excuse about people being mad about Luke’s character cause it’s not what we thought.
No it doesn’t work cause we’ve had three movies to get to know Luke Skywalker and the one they give us doesn’t fit what we’ve learned about him so far. Like Han Solo wasn’t where I thought he would be in the force awakens but it made sense for his character to go off smuggling so it makes sense. But Luke wasn’t one to give up so easily so it doesn’t.
It wasn’t subverting expectations or tropes, it was bad storytelling.
Well… the fact that you were expecting Luke to have behaved a certain way since we last saw him, pretty much means just that. The way I see it, many fans put Luke as a character on this high, heroic pedestal… not allowing any deviation. He was on the hero’s path. However, storywise it’s much more interesting for a character to head in a direction one doesn’t assume. To give you precisely what you expected? THAT’S bad storytelling.
The last time we saw Luke, he was 20-25 years old. Now we see him in his 50s. Him being the exact same way we saw him last time would be more of a stretch than him not changing.
An improbable plot is nothing new to Star Wars. TLJ was more of a character study, and we got characters that are more real and flawed than we are used to. A lot has happened to Luke Skywalker in 30-40 years, which will change you. I am certainly not the same person I was in 1977-83, and I didn’t spark a family rift that destroyed planets. Rey is naive. Kylo Ren can’t even be perfectly evil. Finn doesn’t know who to be loyal to. Poe is arrogant (his arc was too rushed and seemed silly because of it). Leia is too soft-hearted to be a general. Hux insists on hanging with people who don’t like him. I loved this movie.
I liked it.
I went into it thinking Luke was going to be Obi Wan. Turns out he was Yoda.
Overall I really liked TLJ, but there were some pretty big issues. I wish people could talk about that, but instead everyone seems to be falling over themselves to out Star-Wars-fan the next guy, either by condescendingly explaining away any criticism or by crying about the OT being ruined. I think I have “theory” fatigue.
Know what, scratch that, let me get in on this theory game: everyone wanted a perfect Star Wars movie, they didn’t get it, and now they’re either rationalizing: one group by insisting the audience is flawed, and the other by insisting it’s not a real Star Wars movie. Am I doing this right?
*now they’re rationalizing
I thought people didn’t like it cause it was a bad, pointless movie.
Kevin Smith opinion cannot be trusted when it comes to Star Wars movies.
This movie has already made 1.3 BILLION dollars. For a movie “so many” people supposedly hate, you haters sure do seem to love going back to see it multiple times in the theater “just to make sure”. The reality is, this movie was well liked by a majority of the audience. IT recieved fantastic critical reviews, and good audience scores everywhere that isn’t susceptible to bots on the user review side. The Rotten Tomatoes user reviews were bot-bombed by angry turds who were mad Justice League doing poorly, and about the killing off of the Star Wars EU nonsense by Disney. Yes – some people didn’t like it. They didn’t like Luke’s role. They didn’t like the “Feminist Agenda” of Kathleen Kennedy. They didn’t like the subplot of a black guy and an Asian girl falling in love. There’s a whole lot of really stupid, angry, racist reasons people disliked this movie. None of them are anything more than people’s personal prejudices or overbuilt expectations getting in the way.
I honestly don’t know if this is parody or not.
It’s not. There’s a whole bunch of little 4chan-style factions of basement dwelling weirdos who hate everything Disney/Marvel/Star Wars, especially now that Kathleen Kennedy is in charge.
Yes, there are also some “normal” people who disliked this movie for legitimate, or at least understandable reasons. But they aren’t the majority.
Or maybe b/c it’s a poorly written, poorly acted movie which ignores much of what happened in The Force Awakens. TLJ was absolutely guaranteed to make money but it’s made significantly less than TFA – and that’s even with Disney’s increased ticket price.
Oh look, a guy who’s username compares the asian female character to Jar Jar, trying to talk seriously about writing and acting. Dude, stop. Go back to Stormfront, or /pol/, or whatever other alt-right Trumptard rock you crawled out from under.
Is Happy Schlong a parody account?
Only fanboys love TLJ. The 49% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes says it all. Movie is just bad.
LOL, dude with two posts created this bot account today.
Kevin Smith’s opinion on anything aside from Mullets and how to ruin a career is worthless. He’s hack with maybe one eh movie. Who cares.
Here is a good rundown of why the Last Jedi isn’t very good (Viewer’s discrection – heavy swearing):
[www.youtube.com]
Here is a bot account created today.
Hello. I am a The Last Jedi criticism bot.
People aren’t (or at least I’m not) pissed off about old, broken Luke. In fact, I really dug that aspect of the film.
I just wanna know how leia can fly and breathe and survive in the void of space…and why lasers visibly bend by the gravity of a local planet…and why there’s a WW2-style bombing run happening in the openign battle sequence. And the whole casino sequence.
This.
I honestly didn’t mind Luke being the way he was. The movie even explains that the legends of Luke painted him in a light that no human could live up to. The problem I had was the movie constantly broke out of the idea that it is a different universe. It just didn’t feel like a Star Wars movie. It felt like a Disney marvel movie, with unnecessary jokes and tension breaks. I’m not saying it needs to be serious all the time but at least get me into the universe that has been shown to us over so many years. There is literally one scene that they have to do a voice over just so she could explain what they were trying to convey.
Maybe it’s because they seemed to abruptly end or undo so many of the stories/things we liked about TFA. Rey’s parents? Don’t worry about it. Who is Snoke? Well he’s got insane powers as you see, but lolz he’s dead like a goober. How is Leia dealing with Han’s death? Beats me.
When the movie gave me an emotional goodbye moment of Leia floating in space, they retcon it immediately and the theater was LAUGHING at how absurd it was.
Then there’s Kylo and Hux, who are like a sitcom plot where Darth Vader and Grand Mott Tarkin have to rush home and leave their teenage sons in charge of the store. They’re just so incompetent! When you keep upping the odds in these movies (bigger Death Star! More star destroyers!) The bad guys just look stupid when the good guys win or escape.
Having said that…I enjoyed the movie. 🍿
Or because he ignored the fact that he was building a second act in a three act story. If you have any questions going into the last movie beyond “how will they handle FIsher’s death”, you have more questions than I do.