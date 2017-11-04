ABC

After a brief stint as Perry White in DC’s Snyderverse, Laurence Fishburne is keeping pretty busy with the comic giant’s direct competition. Not only does Fishburne have 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp on the way, but the Tony winner also has a more hush hush Marvel project on the go.

Chatting with Collider while doing press for the Richard Linklater drama Last Flag Flying, Fishburne gave a glowing endorsement of what Marvel Comics meant to him growing up and the joy that comes with joining the action yourself. No need for radioactive spiders required.

“I have figured out how to get myself into the Marvel Universe…” Fishburne told Collider. “I can only tell you that I, as a comic reader from childhood, I was a Marvel guy primarily because I grew up in New York City in the 60s and 70s when Marvel was really touching on everything that was happening in my world. It was reflected in the books and in the stories they were telling.”

Scheduling conflicts prevented Fishburne from returning as Perry White in DC’s upcoming blockbuster Justice League and it was that hiccup that spurred the actor to see if the MCU would be interested in bringing him aboard. As a result, we have Fishburne in next year’s Ant-Man sequel.