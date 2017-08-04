‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ May Need John Constantine’s Help In Season 3

NBC

Legends of Tomorrow on The CW is a bonkers show, the kind of insane comic book pulp that couldn’t have existed on the big screen or the small before genre took over entertainment. But where a show about time-traveling superhero team would’ve once been a pipe dream, it is now about to enter its third season. The team has taken out the Time Masters and the Legion of Doom. Just how do you top something like that? Magic.

During the 2017 summer TCA press tour, IGN sat down with Legends of Tomorrow executive producer Phil Klemmer to discuss what fans can expect from the new season. While Klemmer played coy about the nature of the threat this year, he did drop a few hints about the (currently) nameless Big Bad™.

“This is a non-human entity, a much more supernatural, spooky vibe this season. We’re dealing more with magic,” Klemmer revealed. He also promised the show’s third season will have more to do with the occult than time travel. And who better to call when you’re dealing with the occult in the DC universe than Constantine himself?

Klemmer confirmed The CW is in talks to have Constantine lead actor Matt Ryan reprise his role on the show. A quick refresher. Constantine played on NBC for one season back in 2014 before being canceled. NBC than brokered a deal with The CW to have the character make the jump to Arrow for a guest role in 2015. Ryan also lent his voice the CW Seed animated show Constantine, cementing the character in The CW’s Arrowverse. If the Legends of Tomorrow team is going up against a resurrected Damian Darhk and supercharged Gorilla Grodd, both being controlled by some kind of occult monster, John Constantine definitely needs to get on board the Waverider.

Here’s hoping the sardonically charming con man detective becomes a regular part of the show’s rotation.