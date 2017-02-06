These 'BvS' Easter Eggs Took The Internet Months To Find

Supergirl, Arrow, Ellen, And More Assumed LEGO Form To Support ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’

02.06.17

If you don’t think Will Arnett’s Batman was the best part of The LEGO Movie, you are entitled to your wrong opinion. But for those of us with the right opinion, Warner Bros. is rewarding us with The LEGO Batman Movie on February 10, 2017.

One of the best things about the LEGO universe of The LEGO Movie is it exists inside the mind of the off-screen child narrator and his little sister. That means worlds that could normally never collide live in together in half-decent harmony. Wonder Woman can sit next to Michelangelo (the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle) and Michelangelo (the famed artist). So what’s stopping Warner Bros. from LEGO-fying all of their properties? Absolutely nothing, as their latest promotional push for LEGO Batman shows. DCEU superheroes from across the networks (and a few iconic non-superhero shows) find themselves transformed into minifigs.

From the official press release:

“Always be yourself. Unless you can be Batman.” To honor the arrival of the DC Super Hero’s epic animated feature film on February 10, Warner Bros. Television’s heroes, fanboys and fangirls have undergone their own LEGO transformation which can be seen everywhere — from the Studios’ iconic exterior billboards to specially created end-cards.

According to Warner Bros., over 10,000 LEGO bricks were used to create the billboards. The creation of the practical sets took more than 300 hours to build.

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.

