‘Logan’ Director James Mangold Despises The ‘F*cking Embarrassing’ Post-Credit Scene Trend

02.03.18 57 mins ago 2 Comments

20th Century Fox

Finally, there’s someone that seems to hate post-credit scenes as much as your local multiplex staff. Maybe more.

Logan filmmaker James Mangold expressed his distaste for the practice while participating in a 2018 Writers Guild Association Beyond Words Panel on Thursday. He did not mince words in laying out his issues with the “f*cking embarrassing” trend and what it symbolizes to him. CinemaBlend has a transcription of the Walk the Line director’s comments about the types of movies he doesn’t want to make.

“The idea of making a movie that would f*cking embarrass me, that’s part of the anesthetizing of this country or the world. That’s further confirming what they already know and tying in with other f*cking products and selling them the next movie while you’re making this movie, and kind of all that shit that I find really f*cking embarrassing. Like, that audiences are actually asking for scenes in end credits when those scenes were first developed for movies that suck, so they put something extra at the end to pick up the scores when the movie couldn’t end right on its own f*cking feet.”

This would explain the lack of Logan end-credit scene, although Mangold did engage in the practice for The Wolverine. Mangold laments that post-credit scenes have been something that audiences crave.

Around The Web

TAGSJAMES MANGOLDLOGANPOST CREDIT SCENES

The RX

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 2 days ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 4 days ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 1 week ago
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 2 weeks ago
On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP