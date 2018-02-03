20th Century Fox

Finally, there’s someone that seems to hate post-credit scenes as much as your local multiplex staff. Maybe more.

Logan filmmaker James Mangold expressed his distaste for the practice while participating in a 2018 Writers Guild Association Beyond Words Panel on Thursday. He did not mince words in laying out his issues with the “f*cking embarrassing” trend and what it symbolizes to him. CinemaBlend has a transcription of the Walk the Line director’s comments about the types of movies he doesn’t want to make.

“The idea of making a movie that would f*cking embarrass me, that’s part of the anesthetizing of this country or the world. That’s further confirming what they already know and tying in with other f*cking products and selling them the next movie while you’re making this movie, and kind of all that shit that I find really f*cking embarrassing. Like, that audiences are actually asking for scenes in end credits when those scenes were first developed for movies that suck, so they put something extra at the end to pick up the scores when the movie couldn’t end right on its own f*cking feet.”

This would explain the lack of Logan end-credit scene, although Mangold did engage in the practice for The Wolverine. Mangold laments that post-credit scenes have been something that audiences crave.