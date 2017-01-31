5 Food Myths Busted

This ‘Lord of the Rings’ Reunion Photo Might As Well Announce Elijah Wood Is An Unaging Immortal

donna-dickens
Deputy Entertainment Editor
01.31.17

New Line Cinema

Peter Jackson’s adaption of Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring was released in theaters 16 years ago. Let’s all take a minute to reel from that, do some mental math, and quietly weep at the passage of time and our ultimate shucking of our mortal coils to leave this Earth. Then we should corner actor Elijah Wood and ask him what deal had to make to achieve elfin immortality because the man does not age.

The latest evidence? Fellow Lord of the Rings alumni Dominic Monaghan’s Instagram account. The whole gang — from left to right, Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Dominic Monaghan (Merry), Elijah Wood (Frodo), and Billy Boyd (Pippin) — reunited for what appears to be an Empire magazine shoot. As it has been sixteen years, the actors have aged a bit… except for Wood. Standing next to his former co-stars, it almost looks as if he’s absorbing their life energy to sustain himself.

If nothing else, there’s obviously a Dorian Gray-esque portrait in the dusty recesses of Elijah Wood’s attic, right?

They have a cave troll. @theoneringnet @electrice @boydbilly @orlandobloom @empiremagazine #squadgoals

A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on

BONUS: There are several other photos from the reunion on Monaghan’s page, but while searching through his feed I stumbled across this. Elijah Wood may never age, but that’s nothing compared to putting a giant scorpion on your face like it’s no big deal. Warning: This may squick you out. Monaghan swears they’re harmless, but let’s all get aboard to Nope Train to Never-Gonna-Happen-Ville.

(Via io9)

TAGSELIJAH WOODinstagramLordoftheRings
Author Profile Picture
Mother. Wife. Geek. Writer. Succinct. Donna Dickens has been writing for the Internet for almost a decade. She has a particular love of Star Wars, Sailor Moon, and the dark lord Cthulhu. Her favorite color is Octarine.

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 day ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 5 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP