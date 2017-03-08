Documentarian Louis Theroux On His Career And Using ‘Negative Access’ For ‘My Scientology Movie’

#HitFix Video
Writer
03.08.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

In today’s world of overwhelming fake news and alternative facts, it can be tough to get the truth and the inside scoops on complicated matters. That’s why the role of storytellers and documentarians like Louis Theroux is needed now more than ever. For those unfamiliar with Theroux’s work, he has over 50 BBC documentaries under his belt, regularly diving into underground and taboo industries such as pornography, wrestling, and gangsta rap. And in the video above, he chats with HitFix host Miri Jedeikin about his career and his most recent subject: the super elusive world of scientology.

The organization isn’t exactly something you can just call up and set up interviews with. It’s already been a controversial topic as of late, with the 2015 documentary Going Clear and Leah Remini’s crusade against the their practices. In the interview, Theroux explains why he too decided to tackle the extremism and secrecy behind the religion with My Scientology Movie. In order for him to tell a story not normally available to the public, Theroux explains the power of “negative access,” a method of using their own tight-lipped tactics against it, including scientology’s somewhat bizarre practice of sending out its own camera crew when faced with prying media.

The documentary premieres in theaters this week and is already on on demand services.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HitFix Video
TAGSHitFix VideoLouis Theroux
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP