LUCASFILM

Han Solo, the smuggler played by the very handsome Harrison Ford, was almost an ugly green alien. The captain of the Millennium Falcon “did start out as a monster or a strange alien character,” George Lucas once said, “but I finally settled on him being human so that there’d be more relationship between [Luke, Leia, and Han]. That’s where Chewbacca came in as the kind of alien sidekick.” I mention this to put another scrapped Star Wars idea in perspective.

Rolling Stone spoke to the team behind The Last Jedi, including director Rian Johnson and star Mark Hamill. At one point during the interview, Johnson turned to the Wampa lover and revealed, oh yeah, Luke was almost blind.

[Hamill] came to agree with Abrams [about his limited screentime in The Force Awakens], especially after he counted the number of times Luke was mentioned in the screenplay – he thinks it was more than 50: “I don’t want to say, ‘That’s the greatest entrance in cinematic history’… but certainly the greatest entrance of my career.” Johnson turns to Hamill. “Did I ever tell you that early on when I was trying to figure out the story for this,” he says, “I had a brief idea I was chasing where I was like, ‘What if Luke is blind? What if he’s, like, the blind samurai?’ But we didn’t do it. You’re welcome. Didn’t stick.” (Via)

That’s not to be confused with blind Stick from Daredevil, although Marvel and Star Wars are both owned by Disney… Anyway, considering how well he did with the Marksman-H combat remote in A New Hope, Luke really should have his eyes open in The Last Jedi. For Rey, and the galaxy.

(Via Rolling Stone)