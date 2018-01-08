[Spoiler alert for The Last Jedi, but really, c’mon]
Writer and director Rian Johnson is understandably hesitant to say too much about what happens to Luke Skywalker at the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. He wants to let the scene in question, in which everyone’s favorite Tatooine farmboy collapses and vanishes after distracting Kylo Ren and the First Order so his friends on Crait could escape unscathed, speak for itself. Mostly.
“I don’t want to get too explicit, because I like people being able to have their own interpretations,” Johnson explained to The Huffington Post, “but I think definitely the act of what he does at the end literally just takes everything out of him… He’s having his final act be something of myth-making in a way.”
Johnson, who isn’t writing Episode IX but will helm a new Skywalker-less trilogy, also emphasized a line of dialogue from early in The Last Jedi that explains Luke’s motivations. “It does go back a little bit to what he said at the beginning,” he said. “‘What do you think one guy walking out there with a lightsaber [can do]?’ The answer is: Create a legend that will spread hope. And once he’s done that, combined with the physical toll it’s taken on him, you can make the case that then there’s nothing more powerful that he could accomplish.” Or is there?
“The idea of Luke having passed into another realm and what the potential could be there for his involvement, that seems like it just gives you a whole other realm to get into if [J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio] chose to in the next film.” (Via)
Last Jedi gave us the return of mischievous Yoda. Maybe Episode IX can bring back cocky Luke. No matter how many times he saves the galaxy, he’s still the guy who embarrassed Wedge with his talk about bullseye-ing womp rats.
(Via The Huffington Post)
It’s a longstanding Star Wars tradition to have deceased Jedi visit the living, so the idea that Luke could still exist as a mentor to Rey (or anyone else) is 100% possible, if not probable.
To bring back Luke Skywalker after 30 years (not to mention an entire movie about finding him) just to kill him off was the worst part of many bad parts of The Last Jedi. Two movies down, two classic characters dead. Disney has a bloodlust.
Yeah, but Solo died in a betrayal that would be character defining moment for the villain in the new trilogy, and Luke died as a sacrifice to save the Resistance and basically allow episode 9 to happen. It’s not like they both blew up in a random spaceship battle. I find it difficult to accuse the writers of killing them off in a way that didn’t benefit the plot and characters of the new trilogy. What, do you want everyone to live forever and be invincible?
@SallyGally I know you mean that as a rhetorical question, but I hope you recognize that the answer is yes for many, even if they think their own nostalgia has little to do with their opinion of TLJ.
You say after 30 years like there were a bunch of opportunities for Luke Skywalker to be in a Star War. Also, be glad you got Han Solo in one movie. Ford hates the character.
Also, if you think about the whole series chronologically, like let’s pretend that George Lucas made episodes 1-3 first, and they had Obi-Wan as a great supplemental featured character who you loved in that trilogy. Then he makes episode 4 and kills off Obi-Wan in the first movie after the story’s time jump. It’s the same facking thing as killing Han Solo in episode 7.
I wonder how much of his vision Abrams shared with Johnson, or if he just sat there in the theater going “dammit!” every time a character he had lined up for IX disappeared or got sliced in two.
Surprisingly, Rian basically had free reign when writing the script. J.J. did read the script though and I’m sure had notes, but I doubt any of those dramatically changed the key plot points.
He’s gonna be a damn force ghost is 9. How much more obvious could that have been? His robes blew away because his body became one with the force. Luke’s going to be in Ep. 9 a lot.
Luke Skywalker saying “lazer sword” killed a little piece of my soul.
Agreed. I get the reference (for those who didn’t know, Lucas wrote it as a laser sword in the ANH script so people would understand the concept), but it sounded dumb AF when Luke said it out loud.