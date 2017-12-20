Warner

A sequel to Man of Steel was put on “permanent hold” back in 2013, and it was left off the announced slates of DC movies in development in 2014 and earlier this year, but that hasn’t stopped occasional rumors that Man of Steel 2 was back in development. The last rumor we heard was that Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman) might direct a sequel with The Rock’s Black Adam as the villain, with an announcement about the project coming as early as next month. With Warner restructuring their DC films after Justice League grossed less than expected, however, Man of Steel 2 was reportedly put on pause to reassess their plans, even though Henry Cavill’s Superman was one of the best things about Justice League. (Don’t @ me.)

Kingsman writer Mark Millar confirmed director Matthew Vaughn’s involvement in the prospective sequel during an interview with Mario-Francisco Robles for an episode of the the El Fanboy podcast released on Tuesday.

“He and I are massive Superman fans. I mean, we worship Richard Donner. We love the Christopher Reeve movies. He actually phoned me up a few months ago, and he said, ‘Hey, listen, DC, they’re very interested in me doing Man of Steel 2. Do you want to come in and do this?’ And I was like, ‘I’m exclusive to Netflix for years. We can’t even have that conversation.'”

Millar says Vaughn “drifted away” and got involved in other projects, but he knew the Man of Steel sequel they wanted to make, had things worked out:

“It was actually a massive, uplifting, hopeful thing. There’s no point doing Superman unless you feel good. You should walk out of Superman just feeling like a million dollars. You should feel great after a Superman film. The movie itself was going to be a big, vast fun epic. But Superman’s got to be a laugh, as well.” [transcribed by JoBlo]

So… no blue filters or destruction of an entire downtown, then?

