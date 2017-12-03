Margot Robbie Says She’s Learned A Good Producer Trusts Their Director, And That Applies To The DCEU Too

#DC Cinematic Universe #DC Comics
Trending Writer
12.03.17

Warner Bros

Margot Robbie, a woman with roughly 6,000 different Harley Quinn projects on the go, is currently in contention for Oscar gold thanks to her performance as another complicated American pop culture figure. Robbie not only stars in the figure skating saga I, Tonya, but the motion picture serves as the actress’s first proper film producing credit.

While chatting with Metro, Robbie was asked about her experience working as a producer and how the process “made her appreciate the work put in by those in the same position in the DCEU.” According to Robbie, the something key to the trust that a producer puts in a director.

“The most important thing as a producer is it’s your job when you pick your director to stand by your director,” she said. “You can’t stand by your director and second guess everything. There are times when you step in and debate a certain situation. You don’t want to leave any stone unturned… In my opinion a good producer trusts their director, and their job is to enable that director’s vision. That’s it. That’s your job. If that’s your director’s vision you need to do everything in your power to make that possible. And I think that’s a wonderful thing.”

Robbie notes that this approach extends to the DCEU.

“In the DC Universe, too, once you decide on who your director is, and they have a vision, you have to enable that vision and step in at moments to keep it on course if need be,” explained Robbie. “I think that’s the way. I think that’s what a producer should do.”

DC’s relationship with directorial visions is a bit, um, complicated (see: Suicide Squad, Justice League) so Robbie’s take on the matter is bound to be read, analyzed and reread for ions even if it’s an all-purpose philosophy for filmmaking in general.

(Via Metro)

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Cinematic Universe#DC Comics
TAGSdc cinematic universeDC COMICSDCEUMARGOT ROBBIE

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP