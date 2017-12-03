Warner Bros

Margot Robbie, a woman with roughly 6,000 different Harley Quinn projects on the go, is currently in contention for Oscar gold thanks to her performance as another complicated American pop culture figure. Robbie not only stars in the figure skating saga I, Tonya, but the motion picture serves as the actress’s first proper film producing credit.

While chatting with Metro, Robbie was asked about her experience working as a producer and how the process “made her appreciate the work put in by those in the same position in the DCEU.” According to Robbie, the something key to the trust that a producer puts in a director.

“The most important thing as a producer is it’s your job when you pick your director to stand by your director,” she said. “You can’t stand by your director and second guess everything. There are times when you step in and debate a certain situation. You don’t want to leave any stone unturned… In my opinion a good producer trusts their director, and their job is to enable that director’s vision. That’s it. That’s your job. If that’s your director’s vision you need to do everything in your power to make that possible. And I think that’s a wonderful thing.”

Robbie notes that this approach extends to the DCEU.

“In the DC Universe, too, once you decide on who your director is, and they have a vision, you have to enable that vision and step in at moments to keep it on course if need be,” explained Robbie. “I think that’s the way. I think that’s what a producer should do.”

DC’s relationship with directorial visions is a bit, um, complicated (see: Suicide Squad, Justice League) so Robbie’s take on the matter is bound to be read, analyzed and reread for ions even if it’s an all-purpose philosophy for filmmaking in general.

