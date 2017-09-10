Warner Bros.

As you may have heard, DC cinematic landscape now has an abundance (or surplus) of Jokers to deal with. That’s exciting news for hair dye manufacturers, but it has made for a sort of muddled picture of the order of things going forward. If you’re confused by the current state of affairs, you’re not alone. It’s left Margot Robbie confused as well.

DC’s big screen Harley Quinn has number of different projects on her plate (Suicide Squad 2, Gotham City Sirens) and when asked about when we can expect to see Harley next during TIFF press for I, Tonya Robbie admitted that she didn’t really know for sure.

“I think next year I’ll be back in the fishnets wielding a baseball bat, I hope,” she told The Wrap.

Pressed on if that appearance will be “with the new Joker movie,” the Australian actress wasn’t able to confirm that info. Not because she’s staying tight-lipped, but because she plain ol’ doesn’t know.

“Your guess is as good as mine at this point,” she explained. “I don’t know.”

To be honest, there’s sort of a fun novelty to seeing a more loosey goosey of an approach in DC/WB’s current future movie slate versus the determined 100 years in advance style meticulousness of the MCU.

Ideally, wherever Harley officially winds up next is a worthy showcase of her demented charms. Still, it’s hard not to read into this sort of thing another example of the confusion swirling around what DC has in store for the future. Justice League reshoots, daily drama about the status of The Batman and unanswered questions concerning Jared Leto’s Joker’s place in the scheme of things isn’t exactly presenting a picture of a smoothly run superhero movie factory. Here’s hoping things work out for everybody and we get some quality motion pictures out of it.

(Via The Wrap & io9)