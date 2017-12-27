Getty Image

One year ago today, Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60. The accomplished author, comedy performer, and Star Wars actress had suffered a massive heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles and never recovered. At the time fans from all over the world mourned her death, including one of Fisher’s most outspoken (and shaken) celebrants, her Star Wars co-star, Mark Hamill. Ahead of Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s release, Hamill led the charge for champion’s Fisher’s life, and now that the film has been in theaters for nearly two weeks, he thought it fitting to borrow a line of dialogue to pay homage yet again.

CAUTION: Potential spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

In a tweet posted early Wednesday morning, Hamill paired three photos of Fisher, himself and Gary the dog with a line of dialogue from Luke and Leia’s final meeting in the film. “No one’s ever really gone,” Hamill wrote.

During the scene in question, Luke Skywalker appears at the eleventh hour, when the final remnants of General Leia Organa’s resistance fighters find themselves cornered in an abandoned fortress by the First Order and her vengeful son, Kylo Ren. Luke apologizes for being unable to prevent Snoke from turning Ben Solo to the dark side, and Leia responds by saying her son is truly “gone.” Cue Luke’s kind words (“No one’s ever truly gone”) and his offering a memento to Leia he took from the Millenium Falcon — Han Solo’s gold dice chain.

As for the apt painting of Fisher and Gary, Leigh Lahav points out we have Lindsay van Ekelenburg to thank for it. You can purchase a print of “Our Blessed Rebel Queen” here.