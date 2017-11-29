Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The dynamic between talent and filmmaker isn’t always a working experience that is open and honest. Sometimes, a director needs to get the performance they need and want for their movie, and if it means telling an actor what they need to hear, so be it. Such is the case of Mark Hamill on the set of The Empire Strikes Back.

But what director Irvin Kershner likely never foresaw was social media and talented bakers. If not for Twitter, and this fan’s delightful, severed wampa arm cake, there’s a good chance the tale of betrayal and misleading on the set of Empire would’ve never been heard.

Here’s the cake in question:

Which triggered Luke Skywalker himself into a mini-exposé on the set of Empire: