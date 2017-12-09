Mark Hamill Has No Trouble Bringing Out The ‘Star Wars’ Geek In Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert has geeked out plenty of times on The Late Show and during his time over at Comedy Central. His feelings about The Lord Of The Rings has been made quite clear, but he’s shown plenty of love to Star Wars too. That’s why Mark Hamill‘s appearance on Friday’s show was so special and seemed to really bring the inner child out of Colbert for all to see. Not only did Hamill sit down for a great interview with Colbert, he also reprised his role as Luke Skywalker for a silly sketch that would seem right at home in the middle of The Star Wars Holiday Special.

The interview didn’t bring too many details on The Last Jedi aside from confirming it as the longest Star Wars film in the franchise. But what it did bring was plenty of insight into Hamill’s experiences from working on the franchise, his other famous roles over the years, and Colbert’s own experience as a young Star Wars fan that had his life changed by this silly space movie.

One thing that is certain is that Hamill seems to be having the time of his life promoting this film and living the life of Star Wars royalty. He’s even gotten to break out his Harrison Ford impression on many occasions, using it this time to highlight his excitement for a Star Wars Pez dispenser compared to Ford.

