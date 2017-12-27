Disney/Lucasfilm

Months before The Last Jedi hit theaters, alarm bells blared in the heads of fans when Mark Hamill recalled when he told director Rian Johnson: “I pretty much fundamentally disagree with every choice you’ve made for this character.” What could possibly happen to make Luke Skywalker himself feel that way?

*Spoilers*

We now know that Luke is a broken man that has all but given up on the ways of the Jedi. He’s turned his back on his friends, his family, and worst of all, he’s let his emotions get the best of him, opting to turn his lightsaber on his own family while they sleep, rather than turn the darkness festering within them. Hamill expanded his thoughts after the movie released by saying “he’s not my Luke.”

Fans who hated the movie (there are many), applauded his honesty and pointed to it as the ultimate critique. If Luke Skywalker can’t get behind the direction The Last Jedi took, why should they?