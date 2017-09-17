Mark Hamill Gives ‘Star Wars’ Fans A Slight Panic Attack With His Joke About ‘The Last Jedi’ Spoilers

#Star Wars
09.17.17 6 mins ago

Lucasfilm

With The Last Jedi set to hit theaters in December, we’ve almost reached the time where promotion for the newest Star Wars film will reach full power. We’ve only gotten one trailer for the film at this point, so you would assume another is coming at any point and soon spoilers will start dropping too. That probably helped Mark Hamill make a slight joke on Twitter, using a classic Star Wars comic to fool some fans.

If you’ve never read the classic ’80s Marvel Star Wars comics, you’re missing a series that is fully out of canon and completely crazy in between adapting the original films. Movieweb shared a summary of the issue, with some of the plot details helping knock this point home:

The story follows Luke, Leia along with droids R2-D2 and C-3PO as they set off to a jungle planet, answering a distress call sent out by Prince Denid of Velmor. Denid and his lover Loren, along with their friend Jedidiah (seriously) crashed on the planet years ago. The crash claimed Loren’s life. Now, Denid must return to his homeland of Velmor or his brother will take control of the planet. This is very bad, because the guy’s brother is an Imperial sympathizer.

Jedidiah is the brain damaged Jedi, but apparently he never finished his training.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSMARK HAMILLRian JohnsonStar WarsThe Last Jedi

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 days ago 8 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 5 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP