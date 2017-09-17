Lucasfilm

With The Last Jedi set to hit theaters in December, we’ve almost reached the time where promotion for the newest Star Wars film will reach full power. We’ve only gotten one trailer for the film at this point, so you would assume another is coming at any point and soon spoilers will start dropping too. That probably helped Mark Hamill make a slight joke on Twitter, using a classic Star Wars comic to fool some fans.

If you’ve never read the classic ’80s Marvel Star Wars comics, you’re missing a series that is fully out of canon and completely crazy in between adapting the original films. Movieweb shared a summary of the issue, with some of the plot details helping knock this point home: