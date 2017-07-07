Check Out This Footage Of Marvel Actors Before They Were Famous

#Marvel
Entertainment Editor
07.07.17

The sixteenth entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Homecoming, is in theaters today, but where did all these Marvel actors get their starts? That’s the question answered by Screen Junkies, along with video footage of some of these early roles, including “screaming girl wearing only a towel” and “gay kid.”

Here are some of the actors profiled:

Before Tom Holland (Spider-Man) was visiting kids in hospitals, he was playing a kid in a hospital who had lost his dad and brothers in a tsunami in 2012’s The Impossible.

Before Robert Downey Jr was back on top with Iron Man (please never retire), he appeared as a character making some interesting fashion choices in First Born, which also included the first appearance of Corey Haim and an early role for Sarah Jessica Parker.

Michael Keaton (Vulture) worked alongside David Letterman (before the latter was seeing how many Spider-Men could fit in a Jamba Juice) as a bit player on Mary Tyler Moore’s variety show. Remember Mary Tyler Moore’s variety show? You’d be one of the few who does.

Marisa Tomei (Aunt May) can be seen in the video above in her positively career-defining role as “screaming girl wearing only a towel” in The Toxic Avenger.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marvel
TAGSBEFORE THEY WERE STARSBRIE LARSONCHRIS EVANSDONALD GLOVERMarvelROBERT DOWNEY JR.SCARLETT JOHANSSONSPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 21 hours ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 23 hours ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 4 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 4 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 4 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 7 days ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP