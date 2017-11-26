ABC

When it comes to getting lovely lil’ superhero movie treats, it’s difficult not to feel a bit spoiled these days. When Marvel teased “something’s coming” with an Agents of SHIELD fronted tweet, the comic giant wasn’t being disingenuous. The only hiccup is that a large chunk of fans were hoping for something different.

The tease had a lot of fans thinking/hoping an Avengers: Infinity War trailer (maybe on par with this summer’s D23 reveal) was on the way. Series die-hards were more inclined to expect something more SHIELDsy.

Give us the infinity war trailer 👏🏻 — CaptainKysOfficial (@CaptainKys95) November 25, 2017

If i see ONE more reply asking for the Infinity War trailer i will start killing people. APPRECIATE QUALITY PEOPLE. — Black Widower (@Blackwidower200) November 26, 2017

On Sunday, we got an answer as to what was coming. It wasn’t an Infinity War trailer. It was an extended peek at the season five premiere of Agents of SHIELD. Considering that the tease seemed pretty upfront about what was being promoted, it’s not too big of a shock. (Also interconnecting Marvel Cinematic Universe parts and all that.) The gift provided is the first 17 minutes of December 1st’s two-hour premiere.

Clark Gregg (Agent Coulson himself) couldn’t wait to reveal the season 5 preview, so he tweeted the early look out into the world a day in advance. Who could blame the guy for wanting to celebrate his co-star Natalia Cordova-Buckley’s birthday early?

Thanks for waiting. And for being such a classy coven of clandestine Bamfs. We got something for you. #Tomorrow #AgentsOfSHIELD https://t.co/1kbHSE7YoF — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) November 25, 2017