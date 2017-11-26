Marvel Teased An ‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Surprise And Fans Immediately Thought It Was The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

#Avengers #Agents Of SHIELD #Marvel
Trending Writer
11.26.17

ABC

When it comes to getting lovely lil’ superhero movie treats, it’s difficult not to feel a bit spoiled these days. When Marvel teased “something’s coming” with an Agents of SHIELD fronted tweet, the comic giant wasn’t being disingenuous. The only hiccup is that a large chunk of fans were hoping for something different.

The tease had a lot of fans thinking/hoping an Avengers: Infinity War trailer (maybe on par with this summer’s D23 reveal) was on the way. Series die-hards were more inclined to expect something more SHIELDsy.

On Sunday, we got an answer as to what was coming. It wasn’t an Infinity War trailer. It was an extended peek at the season five premiere of Agents of SHIELD. Considering that the tease seemed pretty upfront about what was being promoted, it’s not too big of a shock. (Also interconnecting Marvel Cinematic Universe parts and all that.) The gift provided is the first 17 minutes of December 1st’s two-hour premiere.

Clark Gregg (Agent Coulson himself) couldn’t wait to reveal the season 5 preview, so he tweeted the early look out into the world a day in advance. Who could blame the guy for wanting to celebrate his co-star Natalia Cordova-Buckley’s birthday early?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers#Agents Of SHIELD#Marvel
TAGSagents of shieldAVENGERSavengers: infinity warMarvelmarvel cinematic universe

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP