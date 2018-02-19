Marvel/Disney

Marvel has a good problem — they have way too many awesome superheroes. But they also are stuck with an issue that won’t be solved until Brie Larson’s run as Captain Marvel. They still, after nearly a decade, don’t have a solo female superhero movie.

Sure, there’s potentially a Black Widow movie in the works, but with Lupita, Letitia, and Danai stealing the show in Black Panther and Tessa Thompson as one of Asgard’s final valkyries returning for Infinity War, the time is now to get the ladies together for an outing. To Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, this is going to be tough, but it’s a good tough. He spoke to Vulture:

“It is an embarrassment of riches. Even watching the audience at the Black Panther premiere respond to Lupita, Letitia, and certainly Danai in their action sequences … you watch Danai spinning around in that casino, taking out dozens of people, and you go, ‘Of course you can make a whole movie about that!’”

But, as a superhero movie fan, there’s really only one thing that matters: when is it a real, tangible thing that can be consumed and enjoyed? Regarding that query, Feige doesn’t have a clear answer. “It is all about figuring out when and how,” he said. “But by the way, many of them have already filmed additional scenes in upcoming movies, so some of that is gonna come sooner rather than later. All of them will be seen again.”

That isn’t the most satisfying answer in the world, but at least it’s good to know that the universe is expanding out and will be in good hands when the Marvel Cinematic Universe shifts into the next phase.

(Via Vulture)