A Marvel Studios Promo Seems To Show How Many Infinity Stones Thanos Nabs In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

#Avengers #Marvel
02.10.18 11 hours ago 2 Comments

Leave it to hardcore Marvel fans to single out a few seconds from a relatively obscure Marvel Studios contest promo to help fuel both the hype and speculation surrounding Avengers: Infinity War. With three months to go until the Marvel Cinematic Universe changes seemingly forever, fans are mentally preparing themselves for what’s to come by sniffing out hints of Thanos’ power. The latest revelation? A brief behind-the-scenes clip of the Infinity Gauntlet, filled with stones.

Here’s what we see. Four of the six Infinity Stones in place. The only ones it’s missing are the Mind Stone (the yellow one currently in Vision’s head) and the Soul Stone, which is presumably in Wakanda and will make an appearance in Black Panther.

Spoilers (just in case)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers#Marvel
TAGSAVENGERSMarvel

The RX

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 3 days ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 4 days ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 6 days ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 1 week ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 1 week ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP