Leave it to hardcore Marvel fans to single out a few seconds from a relatively obscure Marvel Studios contest promo to help fuel both the hype and speculation surrounding Avengers: Infinity War. With three months to go until the Marvel Cinematic Universe changes seemingly forever, fans are mentally preparing themselves for what’s to come by sniffing out hints of Thanos’ power. The latest revelation? A brief behind-the-scenes clip of the Infinity Gauntlet, filled with stones.
Here’s what we see. Four of the six Infinity Stones in place. The only ones it’s missing are the Mind Stone (the yellow one currently in Vision’s head) and the Soul Stone, which is presumably in Wakanda and will make an appearance in Black Panther.
You realize writing what the spoiler is before the spoiler warning negates the warning, right? I didn’t need to see the picture because you told me. That said, anyone who complains about spoilers on a post that was very clearly about a potential spoiler is a fool. But the second paragraph should be under the spoiler warning, not above it.
But does he put his helmet back on so that he doesn’t look so stupid?