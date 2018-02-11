Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Leave it to hardcore Marvel fans to single out a few seconds from a relatively obscure Marvel Studios contest promo to help fuel both the hype and speculation surrounding Avengers: Infinity War. With three months to go until the Marvel Cinematic Universe changes seemingly forever, fans are mentally preparing themselves for what’s to come by sniffing out hints of Thanos’ power. The latest revelation? A brief behind-the-scenes clip of the Infinity Gauntlet, filled with stones.

Here’s what we see. Four of the six Infinity Stones in place. The only ones it’s missing are the Mind Stone (the yellow one currently in Vision’s head) and the Soul Stone, which is presumably in Wakanda and will make an appearance in Black Panther.

Spoilers (just in case)