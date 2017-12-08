Fox

The buzz around the potential deal between Disney and Fox is growing and the latest reports indicating the deal could be complete by next week. While there is plenty to be critical about with a media deal like this, there are parts that get fan’s brains sparking with excitement. Not only are most of Fox’s television assets included in the deal, it would also bring juggernauts like Avatar and X-Men to Disney’s impressive lineup.

This could be overload, but one person who is reportedly excited about the prospect of welcoming the X-Men to Disney is Kevin Feige. The man behind Marvel Studios is ready to bring Fox’s franchises, including X-Men and Fantastic Four, into the mix with The Avengers and the Marvel Cinematic Universe according to Deadline: