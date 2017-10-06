Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The reach of Marvel television continues to expand, taking on Hulu with the upcoming series Marvel’s Runaways. Based off of a comic series by Brian K. Vaughn and coming from the creative team of Josh Schwartz an Stephanie Savage (The O.C., Gossip Girl), Runaways begs the question: what do you do when you find out your parents are super evil? Such is the discovery of a group of teens living in Los Angeles, leading to mystical forces, familial strife, and a pet velociraptor.

The vibe of the first trailer is promising, boasting a young cast of relative unknowns, including Rhenzy Feliz as Alex Wilder, Lyrica Okano as Nico Minoru, Virginia Gardner as Karolina Dean, Ariela Barer as Gert Yorkes, Gregg Sulkin as Chase Stein, and Allegra Acosta as Molly Hernandez. Their super-villain parents will be played by Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Brittany Ishibashi, James Yaegashi, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh, Annie Wersching, Kip Pardue, Ever Carradine, and James Marsters (Spike!).

While the series may skew a bit younger than other shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. or Legion, Schwartz and Savage have made some of the most iconic teen television of all time, so there is definitely crossover appeal. The series premieres on November 21 (Hulu will release the first three of ten episodes of the first season on the premiere date), giving you just enough time to pick of Vaughn’s sharp and engaging comic in the meantime.