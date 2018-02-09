Michael Bay’s trademark brand of unapologetic bombast is being courted for a project that would see the Transformers director leap into the world of superhero movies. Or antihero movies, in this case.
According to a new report from The Wrap, “multiple insiders” claim DC is eying Bay to helm an adaptation of Lobo as sort of the de facto Deadpool-esque offering in their slate of projects. (Yes, Lobo predates Deadpool by nearly a decade, but Marvel brought their over-the-top antihero to the big screen first.) Bay reportedly met with DC to discuss the project, provide his perspective and inspire a rewrite of the script with Wonder Woman writer Jason Fuchs incorporating Bay’s notes.
As is the case with all things Lobo, approach this news with caution. Bringing the cigar-chomping alien badass to the screen has been something that’s been attempted for nearly a decade now. (Guy Ritchie was working on a Lobo movie back in 2009, for goodness sakes.) Still, this is an intriguing bit of DC cinematic identity news. DC fans aren’t exactly shy about sharing their opinions when it comes to the movies that arrive under the banner. Michael Bay possesses commercial appeal and blockbuster experience, but he’s definitely not everybody’s cup of tea. Even if Bay’s not your style, it’s fascinating to imagine what a Michael Bay comic book movie might look like.
(Via The Wrap)
Hahahahahahaha poor DC comics. They are just clueless
When reached for comment, Bay replied *KABOOM* and disappeared in a cloud of axe body spray.
Honestly if a Lobo movie is made, I actually want Bay to direct. Who else would you want to shoot a movie about a completely over the top character but the guy who is known for over the top action movies. Also can Brad Garret voice again like in the cartoons.
DC is getting desperate.
NNNNNNNNNNNNNNNOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
I don’t get the hate, this makes perfect sense. Lobo is a dumb, over the top parody of the macho antihero, why wouldn’t you get the guy who specializes in dumb, over the top macho action movies to make this?
Especially since DC forgot that he was a parody 30 years ago and played it straight forever, making him the perfect Bay antihero.
Absolutely Can’t be over the top enough when it comes to Lobo. Go full mental, cast Martyn Ford, paint him blue, and blow stuff up.
I would like to say something. In regards to Lo..!!!EXPLOSIONS!!!!
I’m genuinely surprised it’s taken this long
DC is like a hot chick who dates douchebags and is genuinely surprised when the relationships end badly.
I’m not sure how he’d add ‘Merican jingoism into a story about an alien bounty hunter, but I’m sure he’d find a way.
I don’t get why is this guy is not directing a Duke Nukem movie.