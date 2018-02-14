Lucasfilm

In Star Wars, Han Solo boasts that the Millennium Falcon “may not look like much, but she’s got it where it counts, kid. I’ve made a lot of special modifications myself.” I hear she even made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs. But what are the “special modifications” Han is referring to? We’ll find out in Solo: A Star Wars Story, where the ship looks less like a “piece of junk” than it does when Luke first sees her. That’s because it’s owned by Lando “Not A System” Calrissian before he lost it to his buddy in a game of sabacc.

“Where Han gave it a certain shabby coolness and a dinged up quality that reflected where he was at that point in his life, this Falcon reflects its owner very clearly in its shape and aesthetic and his needs, even if those needs be a little more space to entertain,” co-writer Jon Kasdan told Entertainment Weekly. “One of the things [Lawrence Kasdan] and I had talked about was the Falcon should always reflect the personality of its captain.” Considering what we know about that party animal Lando, you may want to avoid the ship’s hot tub…

But once the Falcon is in Han’s hands, well, “it’s safer in the galaxy to fly something that looks like a piece of junk,” Alden Ehrenreich said. “People underestimate you — especially if you’re up to no good. Kinda like how you’re more likely to get pulled over if you’re driving a Lamborghini.”

A Lamborghini with hologram monsters, one we’ll see on May 25.

