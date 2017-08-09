‘Mister Miracle’ Leads This Week’s Best New Comics

DC Comics

Mister Miracle, whose new limited series is launching today from DC, can escape anything. That’s his whole superpower; preternatural abilities of escape. In the opening of this book, though, Tom King and Mitch Gerads show Miracle attempting to commit suicide. He fails, narrowly, and a story about escape in a more fundamental sense begins.

King and Gerards deal with Jack Kirby’s Fourth World quite a bit here, but mostly it serves as a backdrop. What this book is really about is depression, fear, and the emotions we want to escape from and the methods we use to do it. We lie to ourselves, we expect others (in this case Scott’s wife, Barda) to carry us, we deny anything’s wrong. What makes the story fascinating is how carefully and tartly King weaves in the story of the Fourth World. Highfather is a distant, lousy dad. Orion is the bloviating macho cousin who thinks Scott just needs to toughen up. And looming above the story, never seen but constantly mentioned, is Darkseid, whom Gerads shoves bluntly into the story with a layout filling the page with black panels saying, simply, “Darkseid Is.”

It’s a fascinating book, especially in light of DC’s wholehearted embrace of Kirby’s earnestness elsewhere in the company, with Kamandi dodging nukes and the Newsboy Legion ocean-hopping. Scott is a master of escape, but no matter where he escapes to, his problems come with him, and it promises to be a hell of a book.