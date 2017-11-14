Spider-Man Fans Aren’t Sure What To Make Of The Vampire Morbius Possibly Being The Next Spin-Off Villain

11.13.17

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Power Ranger movie writers Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama have written a script for Morbius, a seemingly stand-alone film that will add to Sony’s ever-expanding Spider-Man universe. Potentially running parallel to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, Morbius, will join the Spider-Man-less Venom and Silver Sable and Black Cat movies in the coming years.

“The living vampire” has quite a bit of interesting trivia to his name. He debuted in October 1971 in ‘Amazing Spider-Man #101,’ which was the first issue not written by Spider-Man co-creator Stan Lee. His most famous run children of the ’90s came on Fox’s Spider-Man: The Animated Series, which didn’t allow Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist who developed a rare condition that turned him into a vampire, to say the word “blood.” He also couldn’t suck blood like a traditional vampire. Instead, Morbius had weird suction cup things on his hands to facilitate his feeding, which seems way scarier than just biting someone.

So fans are asking why is there a third, or possibly fourth movie without Spider-Man being made, especially with a villain that’s kinda niche like Morbius? They are rightfully confused, but if it means we need a vampire to kickstart a reboot of the Blade franchise, so be it.

