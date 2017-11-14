FOX Kids

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Power Ranger movie writers Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama have written a script for Morbius, a seemingly stand-alone film that will add to Sony’s ever-expanding Spider-Man universe. Potentially running parallel to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, Morbius, will join the Spider-Man-less Venom and Silver Sable and Black Cat movies in the coming years.

“The living vampire” has quite a bit of interesting trivia to his name. He debuted in October 1971 in ‘Amazing Spider-Man #101,’ which was the first issue not written by Spider-Man co-creator Stan Lee. His most famous run children of the ’90s came on Fox’s Spider-Man: The Animated Series, which didn’t allow Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist who developed a rare condition that turned him into a vampire, to say the word “blood.” He also couldn’t suck blood like a traditional vampire. Instead, Morbius had weird suction cup things on his hands to facilitate his feeding, which seems way scarier than just biting someone.

So fans are asking why is there a third, or possibly fourth movie without Spider-Man being made, especially with a villain that’s kinda niche like Morbius? They are rightfully confused, but if it means we need a vampire to kickstart a reboot of the Blade franchise, so be it.

are sony really going to make a venom movie, a black cat and silver sable movie, a mysterio and kraven team up movie and now a morbius movie ALL WITHOUT SPIDER-MAN!?!??? — 🕷 (@spideyscomics) November 13, 2017

Why Sony are making Spider-Man villain movies before establishing them in a damn Spider-Man MOVIE!!!??!? Please stop it! Morbius and Venom are villains of Spider-Man…have them fight Spider-Man!! https://t.co/c9NIQZdMfT — Tom Holland Updates (@tomhupdates) November 13, 2017

Who asked for a Morbius the Living Vampire movie? https://t.co/X1SLp35sui — Mark Danvers🌈 (@WaffleDanvers) November 13, 2017