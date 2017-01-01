Marvel

Natalie Portman should probably earmark a chunk of 2017 for figuring out which pillbox hat matches well with the Oscar nom press circuit, but if she has some spare seconds, the Jackie actress wouldn’t be opposed to making another Marvel movie appearance.

Portman touched on a number of subjects in a recent interview with Deadline including her work as Jane Foster in the Thor films. Even though she won’t be appearing in the upcoming muscly buddy picture Thor: Ragnarok, Portman seemed pretty engaged with her experiences working in the effects-heavy universes of Marvel and Star Wars.

“It is really challenging for me that and I don’t feel like I have gotten it yet. I don’t feel like I have understood it yet. It is something that I’m fascinated by, because I’m really challenged by it more than anything almost. Because when you are in a room that looks like a room and has all the things a room has in it, you can interact with all that stuff, and all that stuff does what it does in life. You don’t have to imagine anything. You are just in the emotional state of your character. When you are doing those blue screen movies, you have to imagine everything outside and within. You have to create the whole world. It is like being a kid again.”

Naturally, that led to asking if she’d be interested in returning to the MCU. Even though she stated in the summer that she’s currently “done” on that side of things, she told Deadline that she’s still interested in returning. Provided everything falls into place, mind you.

“Yeah, well hopefully one day I figure it out!” laughed Portman.

Natalie Portman is currently receiving accolades and kind words for her performance in Jackie. She’s competing for the Golden Globe for Best Actress next weekend in Beverly Hills.

(Via Deadline & /Film)