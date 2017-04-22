Differences Between 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Movie And Comics

Nathan Fillion’s Role In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Was Not What It Seemed According To James Gunn

04.22.17

From a scene you won't see in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Is the movie still spectacular without it? Yes.

Much was made about Nathan Fillion’s possible role in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 when it leaked a year ago. The role was supposed to be Simon Williams, the villain turned Avenger turned actor known as Wonder Man, and many were speculating that it was a bridge to Infinity War from the next adventure of the Guardians. That turns out not to be entirely true, at least as far as the character appearing in James Gunn’s sequel to Marvel’s hit.

Fillion posted the image above on Friday, hinting that he was in the film with a glorious set of hair but had to be left on the cutting room floor. He looks less like the Wonder Man you might remember from the comics and more like Conan The Barbarian, but it seems like this look was just a tease. As fans got upset and shared the image on social media, James Gunn stepped in to clear things up a bit. The director pointed out that there was never a scene featuring Fillion, it was just a goof by the Firefly star:

