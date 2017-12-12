HBO

Unlike the Night King and his merrily frozen band of White Walkers, Jon Snow has been all over the globe on Game of Thrones since “Hardhome,” including stops in Castle Black, Winterfell, Dragonstone, and Eastwatch. That’s a lot of frequent flyer miles (do dragons have free in-flight movies, and if so, is it always Dragonheart?). The rightful heir to the Iron Throne’s travels aren’t over, though.

In an interview with TV Guide, actor John Bradley, who plays the Samwise to Jon’s Frodo, Samwell Tarly, revealed that there’s going to be a lot of motion in the show’s eighth and final season. “Each of the characters this year is placed in a completely alien environment at some point in the season that they’ve never been placed in before,” he said. “The thrill is seeing how they react to it and how they respond. This season, I think, more than any other is stretching these characters.” I dunno, Sam was, um, stretched pretty far last season.

Bradley added that the “stakes definitely feel ramped up” in season eight, although he failed to provide specifics, out of fear of retribution by HBO (I hear a catapult is involved). “We know that we’ve got a real job to do,” he said. “This has been a part of people’s lives for so many years. This is our eighth season, and we are kind of feeling the pressure to get it right because we want to satisfy people. We want to give people a payoff that they’re going to be happy with. We know how militantly passionate the fans of this show can be — in a good way — and we just kind of want to give them an ending that they deserve.”

Or, endings.

(Via TV Guide)