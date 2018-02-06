The Showrunners Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Have An Original Star Wars Trilogy Coming

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are one of Hollywood’s hottest tickets, at the moment. They launched, and are now in the process of wrapping up, the incredibly successful Game Of Thrones and now the question of what they’re doing next has been answered. It’s just been announced they’re making an entirely new series of Star Wars movies.

Per StarWars.com:

These new films will be separate from both the episodic Skywalker saga and the recently-announced trilogy being developed by Rian Johnson, writer-director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

As the press release notes, Rian Johnson has also been recruited to come up with new Star Wars movies, which also have nothing to do with the Skywalker lineage. Beyond that, everything is being kept under wraps. But it’s safe to assume that Benioff and Weiss will be keeping it slightly more PG-13 than the TV show that made them famous.

The main question for fans, of course, is just what they’ll concern themselves with. One obvious avenue is the world of intergalactic organized crime, something the series has repeatedly touched on, and multiple projects that never saw the light of day explored, perhaps finally paying off the years of rumors surrounding a Boba Fett movie. But the world of Star Wars is a rich one, so really, for now, fans can just speculate wildly.

(via StarWars.com)

