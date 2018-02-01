Marvel

Not that you were hurting for reasons to love Octavia Spencer, but a newly announced plan can’t help but add to the tally.

The Golden Globes Award winner shared on Instagram what she would like to do when Black Panther makes its much-anticipated debut. Spencer will be in Mississippi at the time and she wants to do something special. Something not unlike what she did for Hidden Fences.

“I will be in MS when this movie opens,” she shared. “I think I will buy out a theatre in an underserved community there to ensure that all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero. I will let you know where and when Mississippi. Stay tuned. #KingsAndQueensWillRise #blackpanthermovie”

If you haven’t snapped up your tickets already, being able to see Black Panther on opening night might be a longshot. On Wednesday, Fandango shared that the Disney/Marvel motion picture is tracking to shatter the advance ticket sales record previously held by 2016’s Batman V Superman. If that doesn’t drive home the appetite for this film, it’s worth noting that today the film still sits at number one on Fandango’s daily ticket sales charts despite the noted handicap of the film not coming out until February 16.

(Via Deadline)