Octavia Spencer Plans To Buy Out A Mississippi Theater So Kids Can See Themselves In ‘Black Panther’

#Marvel
Trending Writer
01.31.18

Marvel

Not that you were hurting for reasons to love Octavia Spencer, but a newly announced plan can’t help but add to the tally.

The Golden Globes Award winner shared on Instagram what she would like to do when Black Panther makes its much-anticipated debut. Spencer will be in Mississippi at the time and she wants to do something special. Something not unlike what she did for Hidden Fences.

“I will be in MS when this movie opens,” she shared. “I think I will buy out a theatre in an underserved community there to ensure that all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero. I will let you know where and when Mississippi. Stay tuned. #KingsAndQueensWillRise #blackpanthermovie”

If you haven’t snapped up your tickets already, being able to see Black Panther on opening night might be a longshot. On Wednesday, Fandango shared that the Disney/Marvel motion picture is tracking to shatter the advance ticket sales record previously held by 2016’s Batman V Superman. If that doesn’t drive home the appetite for this film, it’s worth noting that today the film still sits at number one on Fandango’s daily ticket sales charts despite the noted handicap of the film not coming out until February 16.

(Via Deadline)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marvel
TAGSBlack PantherMarvelmississippiOCTAVIA SPENCER

How Music Connects Us

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 2 days ago
How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

01.29.18 3 days ago 2 Comments
Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

01.29.18 3 days ago 7 Comments
The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

01.26.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 7 days ago
Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

01.24.18 1 week ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP