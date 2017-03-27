One of the most lovely relationships in Hollywood — or out of it — had a big moment on Saturday when Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli of Orange Is The New Black got married in Palm Springs, California. Wiley, who was the much loved character Poussey until [SPOILER ALERT] the end of the last season, and Morelli, who is a writer on the show, have been dating for a few years and got married over the weekend in the same area they got engaged. Martha Stewart Weddings released pictures of the affair, which will be turned into a full spread in an upcoming issue, and it should come as no shock that both ladies (each of them a wearing custom Christian Siriano creation) looked absolutely radiant.

The relationship had an unconventional and unexpected beginning, with Morelli realizing she was gay while married and working on the set the hit Netflix series and eventually falling in love with Wiley, but their wedding was nothing short of magical. The ceremony was officiated by Wiley’s parents, apparently included a recession set to “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan (which might be the best detail of all), and based on the pictures the pair were in nothing but pure wedded bliss on the day of. Wiley will soon star in The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu in the coming months which is no more uplifting a story than how her OITNB arc ended. At least fans got to see her smile from ear to ear because of something before that show premieres.

@OITNB's Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli are married! 💕 Get all the exclusive details from their colorful (confetti-themed!) Palm Springs wedding by visiting our Stories! 📷: @whododatlikedat #marthaweddings A post shared by Martha Stewart Weddings (@martha_weddings) on Mar 25, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT