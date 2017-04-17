The 2017 Best Picture Mess-Up Is Just The Latest Oscar Fail

Warren Beatty Explained The Oscar Flub Heard ‘Round The World

#Oscars 2017
04.16.17 58 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s been weeks since the greatest mistake in Oscars history happened, with Faye Dunaway accidentally reading the incorrect name of the Best Picture winner due to a card mixup, and with any luck that will be the last mistake of that scale that the Academy Awards ever have to deal with. During an appearance on England’s The Graham Norton show this week, co-presenter Warren Beatty revealed just what happened with the entire situation, elaborating extensively on the flub for the first time since the infamous night.

While on Graham’s couch, Beatty spoke about the moment and how it reverberated throughout the industry that night. Surprisingly, or not so surprisingly, people still spoke about themselves at almost every afterparty — assuredly what they thought of the moment and how it impacted them personally and what they thought of the entire thing. Since it was a night of high-profile parties in Hollywood, of course. Beatty is frank with the explanation here, as only stars on Graham’s couch have been known to do with the help of a few cocktails.

You can watch the full clip below and relive the moment for yourself, if that’s something that doesn’t give you incredible second-hand awkward feelings.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oscars 2017
TAGSBEST PICTUREOscars 2017WARREN BEATTY

First 100 Days

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 2 weeks ago 45 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP