Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Now that The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro is a fancy Oscar nominee, he’s lost interest in robots fighting monsters. What a shame. The keys to the Jaeger vs. Kaiju kingdom have been passed to Spartacus creator Steven S. DeKnight. Pacific Rim Uprising, the sequel to the 2013 blockbuster, stars John Boyega as the son of Idris Elba’s Stacker Pentecost, an ex-pilot who fights to save the world with his adopted sister (Rinko Kikuchi). Charlie Day is back, but Charlie Hunnam isn’t. Pacific Rim Uprising has a strict No Charles Club.

Here’s the official premise.

John Boyega stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous “Kaiju.” Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori, who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction. Jake is joined by gifted rival pilot Lambert and 15-year-old Jaeger hacker Amara, as the heroes of the PPDC become the only family he has left. Rising up to become the most powerful defense force to ever walk the earth, they will set course for a spectacular all-new adventure on a towering scale.

Yeah, but do the robots and monsters have sex?

Pacific Rim Uprising opens on March 23.