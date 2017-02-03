Who Has The Real QB Advantage In The Super Bowl?

Pam From ‘Archer’ Reveals Her Super Bowl Sympathies — And A Potential Mystery? — In A New Image

02.03.17

Super Bowl LI is just around the corner, which means it’s time for Americans to partake in the age-old tradition of everyone dividing into Team Patriots and Team Falcons, even if they’ve never cared much for either team before they were the final two. Even fictional characters are getting in on team spirit. Pam Poovey from Archer sent some love to the Atlanta Falcons with a smile and a replica of quarterback Matt Ryan’s jersey via Twitter. Which makes sense as FX is also home to the hit show Atlanta starring Donald Glover.

But wait, there’s more. FX has coyly hinted that Pam is hiding a secret, if intrepid Archer fans can find it. This isn’t the first time the show has tasked fans with a mission. In 2015, the show hid an ARG (alternate reality game) within the show itself. Fans made short work of it, to the surprise of Archer creator Adam Reed. So, of course, the team came up with another ARG for last season.

While the secret Pam is hiding in her Super Bowl pin-up pose isn’t as in-depth as either of those scavenger hunts, FX suggests veterans of those adventures would do well to use their practiced skills to uncover the surprise. Can you find it?

Archer premieres its eighth season Wednesday, April 5 at 10:00 PM ET/PT on FXX.

