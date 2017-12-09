Paramount

The idea of Quentin Tarantino directing a Star Trek film seems like the type of thing you’d see argued about in the dark recesses of internet message boards. But according to recent reports, it could soon be a reality, with Paramount and J.J. Abrams on board. Not much is known at this point, but Tarantino reportedly has an idea for a Trek story on the big screen and met with the writers room at Paramount about the project.

While he might not end up directing the project, the prospect has plenty interested in what it could entail and how they can get involved. One of the more exciting names to pop up is Patrick Stewart, arguably the best captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise who took the helm in Star Trek: The Next Generation . Stewart talked Tarantino at the Dubai International Film Festival while accepting an honorary award, noting that the Kill Bill director would lure him back to the Enterprise’s bridge according to The Hollywood Reporter:

“People are always saying to me, ‘Will you be Jean-Luc Picard again?’ And I cannot think that would be possible, but there are ways in which something like that might come about.. “But one of my dreams is to work with Tarantino. I admire his work so much, and to be in a Tarantino film would give me so much satisfaction. So, if he is going to direct something to do with Star Trek and there was the possibility of dear old Jean-Luc showing up again and doing that for Mr Tarantino, I would embrace it.”

Stewart last played the role in Star Trek: Nemesis, the final of the original Trek films before the time-traveling reboot from J.J. Abrams. It’d be hard to see him back to the original role at this point in the film series, but there’s always the possibility that he could lend a hand in some other way. Even just adding his voice would be a step up from The Emoji Movie in every way imaginable.