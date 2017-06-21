Patty Jenkins Is Already At Work On The ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel

Warner Brothers

When Wonder Woman was released to critical, cultural, and financial success, everyone immediately started talking about a sequel. While reports differed, it was slightly uncertain whether or not director Patty Jenkins would return to continue Diana Prince’s story. However, it was foolish to doubt DC in this regard, because according to Variety, Jenkins is already writing the sequel.

Clearly DC realizes what a gem they’ve got with Jenkins (it’s probably fair to credit her and Gal Gadot with saving the floundering DCU), and she and DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns are hard at work. Johns explained, “Patty and I are writing the treatment right now. The goal is to make another great Wonder Woman film.”

No word yet on when the next film will take place, but Warner Bros. Pictures President and CCO Toby Emmerich joked that it “will take place somewhere between 1917 and 2017.” As long as DC remembers that joy and a sense of hope is part of what made Wonder Woman great, the film can take place whenever and audiences will show up.

Coming off of the one-two punch of badness that was Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice and Suicide Squad, many fans were starting to lose hope in DC’s ability to craft a satisfying narrative. However, it looks like they’re learning from their mistakes and are making strides to course correct. Keeping Jenkins as a major player is definitely a step in the right direction.

