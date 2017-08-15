HBO

Despite a severe lack of direwolves in recent seasons of Game of Thrones, the highly intelligent creatures remain fan favorites. And who can blame us? Direwolves are good dogs turned up to 11. They’re huge, they’re fluffy, they’re loyal and protective yet sweet and cuddly. If they were accurately sized to the novels, you could saddle up and ride one like a pony. But just because something is a good on television (and in our collective imagination) doesn’t mean it’s a good idea in reality.

Case in point: Huskies are being bought and abandoned in record numbers. In the San Francisco Bay area alone two husky rescues have seen their monthly intake double. As far back as 2014, the United Kingdom warned that the breed was witnessing a 700% increase in abandonment to shelters and rescues. The jump is attributed to Game of Thrones as the Siberian Husky resembles a direwolf physically. But, speaking personally as a husky owner, the reality is this breed is not for beginners.

Now Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage and PETA are lending their voices to the problem in the hopes amplification will keep more huskies from going home with owners ill-prepared for the breed’s high-maintenance needs.

“Please, to all of Game of Thrones‘ many wonderful fans, we understand that due to the direwolves’ huge popularity, many folks are going out and buying huskies. Not only does this hurt all the deserving homeless dogs waiting for a chance at a good home in shelters, but shelters are also reporting that many of these huskies are being abandoned—as often happens when dogs are bought on impulse, without understanding their needs. Please, please, if you’re going to bring a dog into your family, make sure that you’re prepared for such a tremendous responsibility and remember to always, ALWAYS, adopt from a shelter.”

If Dinklage’s words are not enough to dissuade you from bringing a husky into your home, please do your research. Find a reputable breeder. If you live in the United States, the AKC has a list of breeders that meet their standards and is good place to start. Also consider if a husky is right for your family and lifestyle. Unlike direwolves, huskies are not guard dogs. They are more likely to help a burglar steal from you then bark to alert you. They were bred to run, and as such require a significant amount of daily exercise. Most of them will never be able to be “off-leash” dogs as the urge to run is far stronger than the desire to stay near their human. Huskies are extremely intelligent, which means they can be stubborn when training unless something is in it for them (like treats) and will turn destructive if bored. As pack animals, huskies do better when they aren’t the only dog in the house. However, if you have cats you’ll have to stay vigilant. My husky knows our cats are part of our pack and therefore off limits, but would eat the neighbor’s cat without a second thought. Siberian huskies are lovable, goofy dogs and raising them is challenging but rewarding. But please don’t buy one thinking you’re getting a laid-back coach potato.