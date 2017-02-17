A Mom Explains Why Her Kids Can’t Watch PewDiePie Anymore

YouTube

It’s a strange feeling to have to sit your kids down for a Very Important Talk™ about cutting off one of their favorite shows because the host “joked” about murdering them. Yet that was the position I found myself in earlier this week in the wake of the Wall Street Journal highlighting engagement in anti-Semitic behavior by YouTube’s biggest star, PewDiePie. It is the year 2017, yet somehow I had to utter the words, “Jokes about ethnic cleansing aren’t jokes, no matter who says them.”

If you have no idea who PewDiePie is, that’s not unusual. The YouTube sensation — real name Felix Kjellberg — might be one of the most famous people on the planet to teenagers but his brand of off-color video game “Let’s Play” streams haven’t exactly made him a household name. But within his niche, PewDiePie reigns supreme with over 53 million subscribers. In fact, Variety discovered Kjellberg is more recognizable to the 13-17 demographic than Jennifer Lawrence or even Katy Perry. But until this week, parents of those teens couldn’t pick PewDiePie out of a line-up. Then came the “Death to all Jews” scandal.

Back in January of 2017, PewDiePie used a service called Fiverr to hire two men who live in India to hold up the offensive sign. Fiverr is an app that connects “lean entrepreneurs” with those willing to do a job for a few bucks. The WSJ also found another incident where PewDiePie hired a man through Fiverr who looks like Jesus to say “Hitler did nothing wrong.” Those two incidents combined with PewDiePie dressed like Hitler in another video (to point out YouTube was acting Hitler-ish) began an exodus of both advertisers and subscribers. Disney dropped Kjellberg from their Maker Studios project, YouTube canceled the second season of Scare PewDiePie, and also dropped Kjellberg from Google Preferred advertising.