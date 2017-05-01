Bad News For The Warriors, According To NBA 2K17

‘Prey’ Stalks The List Of Five Games You Need To Play This Week

05.01.17

Wicked Witch/Bethesda Softwares/Rain Games

Every week, it feels like there are more games for more platforms than ever before. So, to help you direct your gaming dollar, we pick out five games that are worth playing this week. Starting with a relaunch, of sorts, to a beloved PC horror franchise.

Pick Of The Week: Prey, Friday ($60, PS4, Xbox One and PC)

For those who didn’t grab the free demo last weekend, which lets you play the first hour of the game, suffice to say Prey has wowed a lot of people. While you might remember the PC shooter from the late ’90s and early ’00s, this Prey is more along the lines of System Shock. As Morgan Yu (never let it be said Arkane Studios doesn’t like a good joke), you’ll get weapons, discover powers, and will need all of it because there are a ton of creepy aliens for you to kill (and steal superpowers from!) before they get you first. Most intriguing, the game will do away with the concept of discrete “levels” in favor of one contained space station to explore, and your decisions affect how the game plays out, much like Arkane’s signature Dishonored franchise. So there’s a little Dishonored, a little Dead Space, and a lot of dead aliens. We’ll have a review later this week.

