Disney / Lucasfilm

It was the Holdo Maneuver of fandoms: the Game of Thrones and Star Wars universes collided on Tuesday when it was announced that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will write and produce a new series of Star Wars films. But that’s not where the connections between the worlds end. Gwendoline Christie plays Brienne of Tarth on the HBO series and (played?) Captain Phasma in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi; the Three-Eyed Raven himself, Max von Sydow, briefly appeared as Lor San Tekka in Episode VII; and Emilia Clarke has a starring role in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Little is know about her character Qi’ra (we didn’t even how to spell her name until the character posters were released), although she has a history with Han Solo, telling him, “I may be the only person who knows what you really are,” and she’s aided by a droid voiced by Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge. But in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Clarke, whose stint on Thrones has made her an expert at saying little, gave us a hint of what Qi’ra is all about.

Han grows up on the mean streets of the galaxy with one friend, a fellow cast-off, Qi’ra, who becomes this galactic noir’s mystery woman. “She has a couple of guises, but essentially she is just fighting to stay alive,” Clarke says. “If you’ve got a really glamorous lady in a really sordid environment, you kind of know the glamor is hiding a few rough roads.” (Via)

As for the aforementioned droid, L3-37 has a “more idiosyncratic personality than your typical droids,” which “probably means more emotional and slightly less rigid.” The teaser trailer makes it look like L3-37 belongs to Lando, but she appears to assist Qi’ra, too. I wonder what her thoughts on all men dying are?

HBO

