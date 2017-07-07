ABC

As Uproxx‘s Mike Ryan discovered while interviewing Baby Driver director Edgar Wright, the former Marvel collaborator refuses to watch what became of his Ant-Man film. Despite eventual director Peyton Reed’s moderately successful film starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas, the whole thing remains too “heartbreaking” for the acclaimed filmmaker all these years later. Even so, the team behind the first film is pressing on with Ant-Man and the Wasp, the action-comedy sequel slated for a summer 2018 release. They even added a few new cast members to the original gang.

Like Fresh Off the Boat star Randall Park, the comedy actor whose star skyrocketed for his portrayal of “President Kim” in the controversial farce The Interview in 2014. According to a story first reported by The Tracking Board and later confirmed by Variety, Park will play S.H.I.E.L.D agent Jimmy Woo. Aside from announcing Park’s casting and his character’s name, however, no details are given as to what kind (or how big) of a role Woo will play in the Ant-Man and the Wasp storyline, which is also being kept under wraps. Black Mirror‘s Hannah John-Kamen also joined the production in June, though nothing is known about who she will be playing.

A quick delve into the annals of Marvel Comics reveals Woo, whose first appearance dates back to Yellow Claw #1 in 1956, is an FBI agent who formed the so-called “Department Zero and the G-Men” before ultimately joining S.H.I.E.L.D. The character’s presence in recent crossover events, like Secret Invasion, varies depending on the story, but he has nonetheless remained an active presence in the Marvel universe — albeit not in the corners emphasizing the adventures of Scott Lang’s Ant-Man.

