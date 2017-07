Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

San Diego Comic Con played host to Warner Bros. showing off their fine cinematic wares today. Included in this hype-stoking exercise was the highly anticipated first trailer for Ready Player One and it is a lot to process in the best possible way.

Steven Spielberg was on-hand to showcase the debut trailer for his upcoming film which takes Ernest Cline’s sci-fi novel and gives it a very Spielbergian motion picture treatment.