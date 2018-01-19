LUCASFILM

Since Star Wars: The Last Jedi came out in December, Rian Johnson has spent approximately 80 percent of his free time defending the film (which is very good, mind you) to anonymous Twitter trolls claiming he ruined their childhood because something something Luke Skywalker something something. But on Friday, he finally fired back, and unlike every Stormtrooper, he hit his target.

It began innocuously enough, with Johnson tweeting the eyes emoji.

👀 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 19, 2018

He was directing attention to what appears to be his book-filled office or study. A closer inspection reveals Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s The Idiot, The Wes Anderson Collection, Joseph Cambell’s Transformations of Myth through Time, and…