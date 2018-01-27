Lucasfilm/Disney

Going into Star Wars: The Last Jedi, one of the biggest mysteries was the one surrounding Rey’s parents. Who were they? Is she a Skywalker? A Kenobi? Anakin Skywalker reincarnated? As it turns out, she was none of those things. The reveal that Rey’s parents were deadbeat nobodies was one of the more controversial decisions that director Rian Johnson made, but he assures fans that this choice was not made lightly.

In the latest episode of the /Filmcast podcast, Johnson explained that he explored every avenue before landing on drunk junkers.

“I honestly listed everything I could think of. Even awful possibilities where I said, ‘This is not what we’re going to do.’ I mean the less silly one was, ‘Is she a clone?’ Anything that’s a theory on Reddit now I guarantee was listed on that document.”

Surely they couldn’t have been that awful? No, really. There were some real stinkers.

“The silliest one was, ‘Is she a robot?’ Okay, we’ve seen a biomechanical realistic flesh hand on Luke, could the technology have advanced significantly in the 30 years, and then I just started laughing. Look forward to the ‘Rey was almost a robot’ headlines.”

Abandoned in the Jakku desert is looking pretty good now.

(Via /Filmcast)