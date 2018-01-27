Rian Johnson Had A Lot Of ‘Awful’ Ideas For Who Rey’s Parents Might Have Been

#Star Wars
01.26.18 8 hours ago 3 Comments

Lucasfilm/Disney

Going into Star Wars: The Last Jedi, one of the biggest mysteries was the one surrounding Rey’s parents. Who were they? Is she a Skywalker? A Kenobi? Anakin Skywalker reincarnated? As it turns out, she was none of those things. The reveal that Rey’s parents were deadbeat nobodies was one of the more controversial decisions that director Rian Johnson made, but he assures fans that this choice was not made lightly.

In the latest episode of the /Filmcast podcast, Johnson explained that he explored every avenue before landing on drunk junkers.

“I honestly listed everything I could think of. Even awful possibilities where I said, ‘This is not what we’re going to do.’ I mean the less silly one was, ‘Is she a clone?’ Anything that’s a theory on Reddit now I guarantee was listed on that document.”

Surely they couldn’t have been that awful? No, really. There were some real stinkers.

“The silliest one was, ‘Is she a robot?’ Okay, we’ve seen a biomechanical realistic flesh hand on Luke, could the technology have advanced significantly in the 30 years, and then I just started laughing. Look forward to the ‘Rey was almost a robot’ headlines.”

Abandoned in the Jakku desert is looking pretty good now.

(Via /Filmcast)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSDAISY RIDLEYRian JohnsonStar WarsStar Wars: The Last JediThe Last Jedi

How Music Connects Us

The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

01.26.18 19 hours ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 2 days ago
Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

01.24.18 3 days ago 8 Comments
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 5 days ago
Does Alternative Rock Have An Age Problem?

Does Alternative Rock Have An Age Problem?

01.22.18 5 days ago 9 Comments
How The Grammy Awards Routinely Get Country Music Wrong

How The Grammy Awards Routinely Get Country Music Wrong

01.22.18 5 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP