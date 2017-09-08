Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you’re a fan of Rick and Morty or Gravity Falls, then this is for you. As part of a charity podcast to raise money for Hurricane Relief, Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty co-creator) and Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls creator) teamed up to entertain their fans and generate donations for a good cause. During the broadcast, in the voices of Rick Sanchez and Grunkle Stan, the two voice actors attempted to sing “I Got You Babe” by Sonny and Cher. Things went hilariously off-track. The results are the perfect pick-me-up for a slow Friday afternoon.

On the surface, the two animated shows don’t have much in common. The former, aimed at adults, traffics in dark humor bordering on nihilism for adults and the latter is a kids show about a supernatural town. But Justin Roiland and Alex Hirsch have been friends ever since their earlier careers at Disney. In fact, Roiland (who voices both Rick and Morty) has a small but pivotal role in Gravity Falls, playing time-traveling paradox cop Blendin Blandin. Roiland returned the favor when Alex Hirsch guest starred on Rick and Morty as Toby Matthews.

Both shows have even hid Easter eggs indicating both universes are connected. “Rick was here” is written inside one of the notebooks kept by Grunkle Ford and objects that Grunkle Stan lost to the portal turned up in Rick and Morty. While it’s doubtful Disney would ever allow their kid-friendly brand to crossover with Adult Swim, these little nods have kept fans of both series living in hope of seeing Stan or Ford show up on a Rickventure.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to settle for the voice actors singing karaoke to old Sonny and Cher hits.